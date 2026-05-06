Former India U-19 and Punjab medium pacer Amanpreet Singh Gill died at the age of 36 in Chandigarh on Wednesday, leaving the cricket fraternity in mourning. The cause of death is not yet known. Gill, who was Virat Kohli's U-19 teammate, featured in six first-class matches for Punjab, picking up 11 wickets. He was also part of the Punjab franchise (Kings XI Punjab) in the inaugural Indian Premier League season and later served as a member of Punjab's senior selection committee.

"Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and member, Senior Selection Committee, Punjab," the Punjab Cricket Association announced on X.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family in this difficult time."

Two-time World Cup-winning India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also paid tribute to Gill.

"Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill's passing. I shared the dressing room with him in our early days; he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti," Singh posted on X.

Gill played five Youth ODIs and one Youth Test for India in 2007.

Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member, Senior Selection Committee Punjab.



He served Punjab cricket with dedication and passion, representing teams including India Under-19s, Kings XI Punjab and Punjab.… pic.twitter.com/tpr0EwEprk — Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) May 6, 2026

In the longer format, he claimed the wicket of former Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera.

However, he did not make the Virat Kohli-led India U-19 side that went on to win the 2008 World Cup.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Amanpreet Singh Shergill, who proudly represented Punjab and was a part of the Punjab Kings family. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity," Punjab Kings posted on their official Instagram account.

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