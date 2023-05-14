Indian cricket team pacer Mohammed Siraj recalled his Test debut against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and how he was surprised at not given the ball in the first session of the encounter. Siraj got the chance to play his first Test after experienced pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out due to injury and Virat Kohli had to return to India for the birth of his daughter. In a recent interaction, Siraj said that he was taken aback and even joked about whether he was Kohli's replacement in the match.

"First session toh main bowling kia nahi [I didn't bowl a single over in the first session]. Idhar se pehle Jassi Bhai aur Umesh Bhai ne daale first Ash Bhai aur Jaddu Bhai aa gaye [Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav started the proceedings then Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja got their chances]. Toh maine socha kya main Virat bhai ka replacement hoon [Then I started thinking whether I am a replacement of Virat Kohli],” Siraj said on “Breakfast With Champions”.

"Break mai Ajju Bhai ne bola ‘Miyan' ek end se tujhe hi daalna hai ab [During the break, Ajinkya Rahane came to me and said you only have to bowl from one end now onwards]," he added.

Earlier in the IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals registered their third win of IPL 2023 on Saturday after they comfortably defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets.

Opting to bat first, RCB posted a huge total of 181/4 in 20 overs with Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror smashing 55 and 54 runs respectively. Later, DC ended up chasing the target with 20 balls to spare after Phil Salt played a brilliant knock of 87 off 45 balls.

Advertisement

Apart from such a high-scoring action, the fans also witnessed a heated moment where RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj lost his cool at Salt during DC's chase.

However, both the players showed their sportsmanship after the match and cleared out all the differences. In a photo shared by DC on twitter, both Siraj and Salt were hugging each other.

(With PTI inputs)