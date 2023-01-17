Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has been the central talking point in the cricketing spectrum over his recent performances. While ups and downs are part of every sportsperson's life, the star batter is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons. In what has been claimed as a 'leak', a few videos and WhatsApp chats, allegedly of the Pakistani cricketer, have surfaced online. The screenshots of the alleged chats and private videos have reportedly been 'leaked', leading to a storm on social media, with some even claiming that Babar has been 'sexting' with the girlfriend of another Pakistani cricketer.

Seeing the huge number of videos, chats, and audio files, purportedly of Babar, that have been shared on social media, a number of fans have lambasted the star batter. But, there are those too who have jumped to the defence of the Pakistan team's skipper.

Babar Azam sexting with gf of another Pakistan cricketer and promising her that her bf won't be out of team if she keeps sexting with him is just



I hope allah is watching all this .



pic.twitter.com/nlKEp55dUB — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) January 15, 2023

@sawerapasha ye Babar Azam ka sach hai? Last time bhi ispe R ka laga tha. Us waqt PCB ne bacha liya. Ab ye naya kya shuru hua hai? Aur isko Kohli banna hai. https://t.co/G7ys6CBh4o — Sachin Dalvi (@SachInOut) January 16, 2023

someone leaked Pakistan Captain@BabarAzam Private Videos and Pics now #BabarAzam Turned off their comments #StayStrongBabarAzam pic.twitter.com/vkJOtHyJBi — Noor (@Noor2k20) January 15, 2023

What's the fuss about Babar Azam's picture? Please stop sharing personal pictures — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 15, 2023

A user on Instagram made a post, seemingly targeting Babar, with the caption: "Hope you get what you did. Can you not support a woman as a woman? Are you making noise because I am showing his true colours? The garbage will be revealed. He has to reap what he sowed. I will reveal the truth before committing suicide."

Babar himself is yet to react to the controversy. On Monday night, however, he did take to Twitter to post a rather cryptic tweet.

Babar wrote: "Doesn't take too much to be happy", with a picture of himself.

Doesn't take too much to be happy ☺️ pic.twitter.com/udKmZTHl6V — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) January 16, 2023

It isn't the first time that Babar Azam has found himself embroiled in this sort of controversy. In 2020, a woman had claimed that the Pakistani cricketer had promised to marry him and got her pregnant.

"I have known Babar since the time he had nothing to do with cricket. He was from a poor household. I hope all my brothers and sisters here are going to help me get justice so that no daughter gets to go through what I have. Babar and I have grown up in the same colony, we used to stay together," the woman had said.

"He was my school friend. In 2010, he proposed to me and I accepted his proposal. He in fact proposed to me after coming to my house. As time progressed, our understanding got better. We had planned to get married and informed our families too but they refused," she added.

"Then Babar and I decided to have a court marriage. In 2011, Babar and I eloped and having promised me of marriage, kept me at rented places. During that time, I kept asking him to get married but he said 'we are not in a position to. With time, we will get married'," she had further claimed.

Later, however, the woman dropped all her charges on the cricketer.

Be it Babar or the Pakistan Cricket Board, an official statement on the matter is yet to be made.

Note:NDTV has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the videos and chats shared on social media.

