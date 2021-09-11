A "small furry pitch invader" interrupted proceedings of the semi-final of the All-Ireland T20 Women's Cup between Bready and CSN as the dog's owner was quickly seen running behind to catch with the help of the players. The score read 47/6 in 8.3 overs, with the batting side needing 27 to win in 21 balls, when the dog came running towards the 22-yard pitch which forced the game to stop briefly. However, the dog soon ran with the ball towards the batter who held the dog in her arms while all the players had a chuckle over the incident.

Even the commentators lauded the efforts of the dog who grabbed all the attention during the match.

Cricket Ireland tweeted the video with a cute caption which said, "Great fielding...by a small furry pitch invader!"

Many cricket fans on Twitter reacted to this adorable video in unique ways.

One of the fans wrote, "47/6. Surely the coach would have wanted the tail to wag."

"The only kind of pitch invaders that should be allowed and should be actively encouraged. Not the Jarvos," another user wrote in a response to the tweet, in a reference to an English man nicknamed "Jarvo" who invaded the pitch on three separate occasions during the India's recent Test series in England.

On all those occasions, "Jarvo" had to be escorted out of the field by the security. He was banned from life from the Headingley cricket ground and was later briefly arrested after invading the pitch at the Oval.