A deadly terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district has grabbed the world's attention. Nine people were killed and 41 injured as the terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus, which was on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area of Reasi on Sunday evening.

Pakistan cricket team pacer Hassan Ali has reacted on the attack with a post which has gone viral. "All eyes on Vaishno Devi attack," he posted on Instagram story. Ali's wife Samiya hails from India.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday released a sketch of a terrorist involved in the attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district and announced a ₹ 20 lakh reward for information about him.

"Reasi police announce a reward of INR 20 lakh for any fruitful information about the whereabouts of the terrorist involved in the recent attack on the yatri bus in the area of Pouni," a police spokesman said.

The sketch of the terrorist was prepared based on the description given by eyewitnesses, he said and appealed to people provide information.

Extensive efforts to track down the terrorists involved in the attack was underway on Tuesday, with 11 teams of security personnel working on the ground and a multi-directional cordon laid around the Ranso-Poni-Treyath belt, officials said.

Hassan Ali has played 24 Tests (80), 66 ODIs (100) and 51 T20Is (60) for Pakistan. Ali is not part of the Pakistan cricket team that is playing at the T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan's performance at the T20 World Cup has been criticised as its hopes of advancing to the Super 8 looks very difficult. Pakistan has so far lost two out of the three games that it has played, including one against India.