Alamgir Tareen, the owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, died by suicide at his home in Lahore's Gulberg area. An alumni of the prestigious Yale University, Alamgir, 63, established a name for himself as a leading businessman in South Punjab (Pakistan) and operated one of the largest water purification plants in the country. According to reports in the local media, the reason behind his suicide is not yet known. Multan Sultans CEO Haider Azhar confirmed the news himself, expressing his deep sorrow and condolences to Tareen's family.

"Alamgir Tareen was a valued member of our team and a well-respected personality. We are deeply saddened by his sudden and untimely demise. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time," Azhar stated.





It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen's family. We request you all to kindly respect his family's privacy.



May his soul rest in... pic.twitter.com/aISUQtAqI5 — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) July 6, 2023

PSL franchise, Lahore Qalandars also expressed grief and sorrow over the shocking news, saying they were gutted to hear the news of Tareen's demise.

"We stand with Alamgir Tareen's family and Multan Sultans in this difficult time," the franchise said in a statement.

According to Multan Sultans' official website, Alamgir was "a sports enthusiast who wanted to work towards establishing a solid platform for aspiring sportsmen and women and to provide them with the best possible resources to further develop their skills".

In 2021, Multan Sultan had won the PSL title for the first time after beating Peshawar Zalmi in the final.

