Ajit Agarkar: Early Life

Agarkar was born on 4 December 1976 in Mumbai. Ramakant Achrekar, the childhood coach of Sachin Tendulkar, also shaped Agarkar's career. He performed consistently as a batter in age-group cricket and even has a triple century in the inter-school Giles Shield tournament. From the U-19 level, Agarkar started focusing on his bowling too. Agarkar is an alumnus of Ruparel College in Matunga.

Ajit Agarkar's Playing Career

He made his debut in the Indian cricket team on April 1, 1998, in an ODI against Australia at Kochi. He went on to play 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is in a career spanning from 1998 to 2007. He was part of the squad that won the 2007 T20 World Cup. Agarkar is India's third highest wicket-taker (288 wickets) in ODIs after Javagal Srinath (315) and Anil Kumble (337).

Career as BCCI chief selector

Agarkar was appointed the BCCI chief selector on July 4, 2023. During his tenure, the Indian cricket team has won the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. His term has also seen the retirement of stalwarts like Virat Kohli (T20Is and Tests), Rohit Sharma (T20Is and Tests) and Ravichandran Ashwin (international cricket).

Achievements

Agarkar broke Australia great Dennis Lillee's world record for fastest to scalp 50 wickets in ODIs, achieving the feat in 23 matches. He held the record until 2009, when Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (19 matches) surpassed him. Agarkar also holds the Indian record of scoring the fastest half-century in ODIs - 21 balls against Zimbabwe in 2000.

