Rohit Sharma will be in action again when India get down to business against New Zealand in the three-ODI series that starts on Sunday in Vadodara. The 'Hitman' is gearing up for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. India will play three ODIs against New Zealand from January 11 this year. The ODIs will feature the star duo of Rohit and Virat Kohli. The 'Hitman' took to Instagram, sharing a picture of himself batting in the nets.

Rohit looked very fit in a video that has gone viral. One social media user even commented that Rohit looked 'thinner' than Kohli in the clip.

Bro is getting thinner than virat kohli — Rutik shah (@hellosays_rutik) January 6, 2026

He is so slim — Hithesh ᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ (@YashViratstan) January 6, 2026

hitman is locked and loaded that timing looks deadly already. nz bowlers, beware. — (@0xVeepul) January 6, 2026

rohit in the nets means he's prepping for something big. the vibe before a major tournament hits different — nibble (@TwoNibble) January 6, 2026

Last year was memorable for the former Indian skipper as he reached several milestones and records, leading India to the ICC Champions Trophy as captain with a match-winning 76 in the final.

Rohit became the top ODI batter in ICC rankings for the first time in his career and also went on to become the third-highest ODI run-getter for India. He became the fourth Indian cricketer to complete 20,000 runs in international cricket, achieving this feat last month during his side's third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

The Hitman surpassed Shahid Afridi's record for most sixes in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in November. He achieved the feat during India's first ODI against South Africa at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, hitting his 352nd six in the format. He overtook Afridi, who held the record with 351 sixes since 2015. As of now, in 279 ODIs, he has slammed 355 sixes.

Rohit ended his year with 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, with two centuries, four fifties, and a best score of 121*. In May, Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a celebrated chapter of his international career.