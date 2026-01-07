Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka have set Pakistan a 129-run target in the first T20I of a three-match series in Dambulla. Batting first, Sri Lanka were all out for 128 in 19.2 overs. For Pakistan, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed took three wickets each. Janith Liyanage (40) was Sri Lanka's top-scorer. With the World Cup approaching rapidly, the series against Pakistan offers Sri Lanka a vital opportunity to refine their team combinations and gain momentum against a strong opponent. The last time these two sides met, Pakistan triumphed in the final of a T20I tri-series held in Rawalpindi. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st T20I, Pakistan in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2026, Jan 07, 2026
Play In Progress
SL
128/10 (19.2)
PAK
59/1 (5.5)
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 10.11
Batsman
Sahibzada Farhan
33 (17)
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana
20/1 (2.5)
Dushmantha Chameera
7/0 (1)
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score
No run.
A wicket against the run of play. Sri Lanka needed this breakthrough dearly. Can they sneak in another? Skipper Salman Agha comes in at number 3.
OUT! CASTLED! Maheesh Theekshana sneaks through, but the damage has been done. Stays around the wicket and this is fuller, on middle. Ayub gets the front leg out of the way and looks to launch it more towards long on. The ball comes in with the arm to go under the blade and it brushes the crouched back pad before crashing into the stumps. 24 (18) for Ayub. Pakistan are 59/1, chasing 129.
FOUR! You can't keep Ayub quiet for long. Slightly fuller, on off, Saim rocks back, clears the front leg and swipes it up and over square leg for a four.
At 98 kph, pushed through again, fractionally short, on off, Saim pushes it to cover from the crease.
Darted in again, skidding through, on middle and leg. Ayub presses on the back foot and taps it to cover.
Sliding on with the arm, on a nagging length, on middle. Ayub hops back and squeezes out an inside edge to square leg.
Time for Wanindu Hasaranga to roll his arm over? Nope, Maheesh Theekshana will continue.
Back of a lenght, around off at 87 mph, Sahibzada Farhan goes on his toes and defends it down.
A bit of room outside off, Ayub throws his hands at it and slaps it square of the wicket on the off side. The deep point fielder moves swiftly across to his left and stops the racing ball. They take a run.