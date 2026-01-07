Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka have set Pakistan a 129-run target in the first T20I of a three-match series in Dambulla. Batting first, Sri Lanka were all out for 128 in 19.2 overs. For Pakistan, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed took three wickets each. Janith Liyanage (40) was Sri Lanka's top-scorer. With the World Cup approaching rapidly, the series against Pakistan offers Sri Lanka a vital opportunity to refine their team combinations and gain momentum against a strong opponent. The last time these two sides met, Pakistan triumphed in the final of a T20I tri-series held in Rawalpindi. (LIVE SCORECARD)