Australia vs England Live Updates, 5th Test Day 5: Jacob Bethell will aim to take his innings further as England resume the final day of the fifth and final Ashes Test at 302 for 8, with a lead of 119 runs over Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The visitors conceded a 183-run first innings lead to Australia, but made a decent comeback through Bethell's unbeaten century. While the Three Lions have already lost the series, they will aim to register a second consolation win and close it at 2-3. (Live Scorecard)
Righto, the journey that started on November 21, 2025, is coming to an end with the fifth and final day of this final Test. The lead of 119 might look a bit thin, but on a deteriorating surface, anything is possible. With Bethell battling it out alone, it will be interesting to see how many more runs England can add to their lead. Australia will back themselves to blow this lower order come the fifth morning. Thursday, 8th January, marks the final day of this Ashes series, and the first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 11 pm GMT (the previous day). You can join us in advance for the build-up. Until then, it's goodbye and cheers!
Beau Webster, the Aussie all-rounder, is up for a chat with Isa Guha at the sidelines. Beau expresses satisfaction with his all-around performance, noting that he hadn't specifically trained for bowling. Details that the pitch's wear and tear and his fielders' support were crucial factors in his success with the ball. He explains that his aggressive batting approach was unplanned and that he simply tried playing each delivery on its merit. Webster expresses his happiness to have contributed significantly with the bat, and views his wickets as a massive positive, regardless of whether he bowls further the next morning.
Yet most of the damage was self-inflicted, from Jacks’ reckless shot selection on his very second ball to Jamie Smith’s hesitation leading to a run out. England slid from 219/3 to 267/7, leaving Bethell isolated at one end, and with the injured Stokes dismissed too, the youngster was left with the responsibility of shepherding the tail late into the day. However, Carse came with intent and helped England push the lead in triple figures before he was fished out by Boland to help Australia take the final edge moving into the final day.
England still appeared well placed as Brook and Bethell came together to forge another excellent partnership. Brook settled in quickly, while Bethell surged towards his maiden Test hundred deep into the session. But just as the stand crossed three figures, a couple of brain-fade moments opened the door and Australia barged their way back in, a familiar pattern for England in this series. Flashes of quality followed by costly lapses that hand the initiative straight back to the opposition. Spin was introduced to target the rough and it paid off, with Beau Webster striking three times to rip through the middle order.
Duckett and Bethell carried a solid platform into the afternoon, but the 81-run stand ended abruptly as Duckett fell again, capping a disappointing tour Down Under without a single fifty. With his place under scrutiny, Bethell seized the moment, compiling a fluent, assured half-century to stake a strong claim for the number three spot. Boland was outstanding in the session, relentlessly hitting the deck and extracting movement to build pressure, before trapping Root in front and leaving England at 117 for 3.
Australia were in a far better position with England bedraggled coming into Day 4, with a lead of 134 runs. Smith, the Sydney centurion, was looking ominous for England, whereas Webster, too, got off to his fifty without much fuss. Then came Josh Tongue's inspirational spell, where he fished out Smith, and that opened up the gates for England to come crashing in. Australia could only add 49 runs to their overnight score, ending with a hefty lead of 183 runs. England lost Crawley in the first over off Starc, but Bethell and Duckett showed excellent resolve on a misbehaving pitch with uneven bounce to see off the session with one down, what potentially could have been two down, if Duckett hadn't been dropped on 38.
Even in times of adversity, there are moments of greatness to cherish. England are in all sorts of pressure right now, but amidst it all, they just might have unearthed a gem in the making in the form of Jacob Bethell. It is heartening to see the Australian players walk up and pat him on the shoulder in appreciation of an outstanding knock. A deeply special moment for the 22-year-old, as his England teammates make their way down from the dressing room to receive him for his valiant effort with the bat. Australia might feel that they have their noses ahead in this game, as they have just managed to win the crucial clutch moments yet again.
BEATEN! A corker of a delivery by Boland to wrap up the day. Good length around off, Jacob Bethell tentatively prods in front and pokes at it but the ball goes straight past his bat. A dot to end the day's play as the umpire signals STUMPS on Day 4. England lead by 119 runs.
Good length around off, Jacob Bethell steps across and goes for the flick but misses on the inside. The ball beats the batter and goes really close but away from the stumps.
Back of a length on middle and leg, Jacob Bethell defends this around mid-wicket.
Full and on off, Jacob Bethell drives this to sweeper cover for no run.
On a length around off, Jacob Bethell pushes tihs to cover for no run.
Less than 5 minutes left on the clock. Might get a couple of overs in at max or this could be the last over as well.
Good length, wide of off, Jacob Bethell leaves it.
Full and on off, Matthew Potts blocks.
Good length, spinning sharply from the footmarks. He looks to force it through the off side but gets a thick inside edge that squirts past short leg.
Tossed up, on off, Matthew Potts keeps it out.
Full and around off, Matthew Potts smashes this straight back at the stumps on the other end for no run.
Quicker one, on off, Matthew Potts pushes this back tot he bowler.
Day 4 attendance at the SCG - 42,864. Simply brilliant.