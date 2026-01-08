Australia vs England Live Updates, 5th Test Day 5: Jacob Bethell will aim to take his innings further as England resume the final day of the fifth and final Ashes Test at 302 for 8, with a lead of 119 runs over Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The visitors conceded a 183-run first innings lead to Australia, but made a decent comeback through Bethell's unbeaten century. While the Three Lions have already lost the series, they will aim to register a second consolation win and close it at 2-3. (Live Scorecard)