Ajinkya Rahane uploaded a video on social media from his practice session. In the four-second clip, the right-handed batter could be seen playing a flick shot on a fuller delivery. "No rest days," was the caption of the video. It is interesting to note that the post from Rahane came after the Indian cricket team suffered an embarrassing loss to South Africa in the first Test match in Centurion. The Proteas put a stunning all-round display to hand India an innings and 32-run defeat.

Many fans on social media praised the timing of Rahane's post.

See it here:

No rest days pic.twitter.com/EM218MqMhK — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) December 29, 2023

India's dream of winning a Test series in South Africa for the first time was ended inside three days as they crashed to defeat at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

With the series consisting of only two matches they can at best earn a share of the honours if they win the second Test starting in Cape Town on Wednesday.

"We'll regroup and come back," said Indian captain Rohit Sharma after the game.

"It's important to regroup as quickly as we can, tough from a loss like these but as sportsmen you go through these times. Got to pick ourselves up."

India had no answer to South Africa's pace attack as they crashed to 131 all out in their second innings, after conceding a 163-run first innings lead.

Virat Kohli hit an aggressive 76 for India before he was last man out but the rest of the batting collapsed against South Africa's fast bowlers on a lively pitch.

The second innings lasted just 34.1 overs. Kohli hit 12 fours and a six in an 82-ball innings. Shubman Gill made 26 but no other batsman scored more than six.

"Having been sent in we got decent runs on the board," said Rohit.

"But we failed to exploit the conditions with the ball and our batting was poor in the second innings."

Kagiso Rabada, who took five for 59 in the first innings, took two for 32 and finished the match with an outstanding diving catch at long-on to dismiss Kohli off Jansen.

(With AFP Inputs)