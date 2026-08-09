Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane has slammed the team management over the lack of opportunities for spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Rahane feels the wrist-spinner has developed his game over the last few years, but his rhythm has been affected by being in and out of the team on a regular basis. Kuldeep took two wickets in the first innings of the three-day warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI but did not get to bowl in the second, with pacer Auqib Nabi replacing him in the line-up.

"I think Kuldeep has developed his game over the last four or five years. He has worked on his speed in the air. It is tough for any player who is in and out of the playing XI because cricket is all about rhythm, whether you are batting or bowling," Rahane told The Indian Express.

Rahane suggested that Kuldeep is a match-winner, but the current team management hasn't shown enough faith in him. He recalled Kuldeep's Test debut in 2017, when the spinner took four wickets against Australia in Dharamsala while Rahane was the stand-in captain.

"Kuldeep is a quality spinner. That is why I backed him in Dharamsala. I knew he was a wicket-taker. Even though he was inexperienced at the time, I believed throwing him into that situation would help, because I was confident he would perform. You need to back your players, especially when they are match-winners. It is not easy when you play one Test and then sit out the next four or five. Rhythm is very important, particularly for bowlers," he added.

Rahane also suggested that Kuldeep's game has improved massively over the years, adding that he has been unfortunate to not get a sustained run in the team.

"Every day, the ball doesn't come out of your hand the same way. By playing continuously, you gradually find that rhythm and perform consistently. I am really happy with Kuldeep's improvement. Whenever he got opportunities in white-ball cricket, he did really well."

"He is much more confident now. At the same time, it is tough for him because he has not consistently got enough opportunities," he said.

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