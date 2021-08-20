Ajinkya Rahane, who is in England for the ongoing Test series, enjoyed a sunny day out with his family in England. The India Test vice-captain took to Twitter on Friday to share a video montage featuring pics of his day out with his "sunshines" in England. In the video, Rahane can be seen soaking the sun with his wife Radhika and daughter Aarya. Soon after Rahane shared the post, fans came in numbers with heartwarming messages for the middle-order batsman.

"Under the sun with my sunshines," Rahane captioned the video.

Under the sun with my sunshines pic.twitter.com/4QPpAsHedA — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 20, 2021

"Cutest Human beings," a user wrote along with multiple heart emojis.

Cutest Human beings — Soumi (@soumibanerjee27) August 20, 2021

"Adorable," another one joined in.

Adorable — kummaru (@Kaka76268198) August 20, 2021

"Family goals," a fan tweeted.

Family goals — Urvashi (@Urvashijha_) August 20, 2021

Rahane had a string of low scores coming in to the recently-concluded Lord's Test and experts had started to question his position in the playing XI.

Under the pump, Rahane put on a gutsy display in the second innings of the second Test match to bail India out of trouble against England on Day 4.

India had lost Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli and were tottering at 55 for three. Rahane along with Cheteshwar Pujara, who was also struggling for runs, put on a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket to help India fight back.

Pujara scored 45 while Rahane was the top-scorer for India in the second innings with a knock of 61.

With the lower-order clicking for India, the visitors set England a target of 272 runs with less than two sessions remaining in the match.

Promoted

Bowlers fired in unison as England were packed off for 120 in their second innings, losing the Test match by 151 runs.

Both teams will meet at Headingley for the third Test match, starting August 25.