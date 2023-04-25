A true veteran of the game, Ajinkya Rahane has given his stocks a big boost for consitent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for Chennai Super Kings. Though it's been a while since Rahane played for the Indian national team, his IPL form could see him earn a recall in the Test team for the forthcoming World Test Championship final against Australia. With Shreyas Iyer out injured, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources informed NDTV that Rahane could be in line for a return.

It was in January last year that Rahane last featured for the Indian team in a Test match. His appearance came against South Africa at Newlands. Since then, the veteran batter has been on the sidelines, owing to poor form.

Though T20 and Test cricket stand poles apart from each other, Rahane's exploits for CSK seem to have impressed the BCCI bosses who are contemplating his return for the WTC final.

So far in the 16th edition of IPL, Rahane has scored 209 runs at an average of 52.25 and a strike-rate of 199.04. In a recent press conference, the right-handed batter also spoke about making an impression.

About a possible India return, Rahane said that he isn't thinking too much about what isn't in his hands and only wants to focus on doing well for Chennai.

"I just want to keep batting the same way, keep contributing to the team, not thinking too much about myself, the results, and the outcome. If I do that I will be really happy," he said.

Rahane also said remains hungry for doing well for his team, be it while playing for his franchise in the IPL or India.

"Intent for me is all about doing well for the team, whether I'm playing for CSK or Indian team. Keep thinking about the team rather than thinking about yourself, you own result or the outcome.

"Intent is about how badly you want to do well for your team, and how badly you are thinking about your team. So that's my only thing," he concluded.

The World Test Championship final is to be held between India and Australia from June 7 to 11 at the Oval in London.