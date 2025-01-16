The BCCI may add a new batting coach for the Indian cricket team in the aftermath of the 3-1 drubbing in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. While the bowlers, put up a decent show Down Under, the batters flopped big time. Two seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to live up to their billing and flopped. According to a report in Cricbuzz, BCCI seems to have received 'strong suggestions' in adding a batting coach to bolster the unit.

The report added that among the named being considered are a few former domestic cricket heavyweights. However, no final decision has been made. The report mentioned that the way Rohit and Kohli got out could be one of the reasons behind BCCI thinking about making an addition to the coaching staff. However, no final decision has been taken and the proposal is still at a very basic level.

Is Gautam Gambhir being taken seriously by the Indian cricket team members? Former England spinner Monty Panesar has raised an important question as Team India deals with the after-effects of the 3-1 drubbing by Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Since Gautam Gambhir became the Indian cricket team head coach, the side lost an ODI series in Sri Lanka and also got clean-sweeped by New Zealand at home in a Test series.

Needless to say, Gambhir is under intense scrutiny.

On the question of India trying out a separate format-separate coach strategy, Panesar welcomed the possibility. "I think so. I think that's a good option," Panesar, who has 167 wickets in Tests and 24 wickets in ODIs, told Timesofindia.com.

"I think maybe the workload is too much for Gambhir...He's just transitioned into a coach. Sometimes it can be difficult for some of the senior players who actually will be thinking, 'Well, I was his teammate a few years ago, now he's telling us how to play cricket'. It can be difficult, that transition, and also his record (as a batter) isn't great in Australia or in England," said the former left-arm spinner