Virat Kohli, who is not a part of India's ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, will be seen in action next at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will kick off on February 9. Kohli was in the playing XI for the ODI series against New Zealand that concluded on January 24. During the break, the India star reportedly visited Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. While several photos and videos of the visit were circulated online, a seven-year-old video of Virat Kohli has resurfaced in which he says "do I look the pooja-path types", while replying to a reporter's query.

The video that has resurfaced is from a press conference during T20 World Cup 2016.

"Do I look the pooja-path types? (Do I look like I do prayers and worship?)," Kohli could be seen saying in the video.

In the same clip, Kohli talked about people's perception about him back then.

"It surprises me because initially, a lot about me was wrong. I have tattoos, I like to wear stylish clothes and what not.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"It is very easy to focus on those things (the negative stuff), but very difficult to improve your skills on the daily basis, without thinking about the result too much. My basic thinking is if I am going into a practice session, I want to learn some something, I want to improve. I want to be an improved cricketer even if it is by 0.1 per cent after the end of each practice session," he had said.

Watch it here:

Virat Kohli will eye to end his three-year long century drought in Tests when India take on Australian in the upcoming four-match series.

Featured Video Of The Day

India Make History, Win Inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup Beating England