Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal lavished praise on Delhi-tearaway Mayank Yadav for his splendid T20I debut against Bangladesh in Gwalior. The stage was set for Mayank to test the speed gun to its limits at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium against a sturdy Bangladesh batting lineup. The 22-year-old, who blew the opposition away with his sheer pace by notching 156.7 kph, showed signs of returning to his peak after a long injury layoff.

He made waves with variation in his pace and made Bangladesh batters toil hard for each run in his four-over spell. Kamran sang verses of Mayank's praise after the youngster made history in a memorable T20I debut for India.

"Mayank Yadav came back with fitness and bowled a maiden over in his debut. Mayank Yadav is the excitement in this series. He was the talk of the town during the Indian Premier League. India's medical panel is brilliant. The way Mayank bowled what a brilliant debut (Kya zabardast debut kiya hai)," Kamran said on his YouTube channel.

On a Sunday night, Mayank left Bangladesh batters scratching their heads while attempting to understand his true nature.

As Towhid Hridoy failed to garner a single run in the youngster's over, Mayank became just the third Indian cricketer to bowl a maiden in his first over in the T20I format.

Before him, former quick Ajit Agarkar and his compatriot Arshdeep Singh entered the special club by bowling a maiden in their first over in the shortest format of cricket.

Agarkar became the first Indian to achieve the feat in 2006, during India's clash against South Africa in Joburg. Left-armer Arshdeep was the second Indian to achieve the feat during India's clash against England in Southampton in 2022.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav handed him the ball to bowl the final over of the powerplay. He sent thunderbolts down with his pace and delivered a stunning maiden over.

In his second over, Mayank touched 149.9 kph which was his fastest delivery of the night. He bamboozled Bangladesh's experienced all-rounder Mahmudullah and made him his first T20I victim.

The pace itself was enough to confuse the experienced Mahmudullah. He danced around the crease, tried to slice the ball and lofted it straight into the hands of Washington Sundar at deep point. He ended his remarkable debut with figures of 1/21.

