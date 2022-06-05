Joe Root scored his 26th Test century to take England over the line against New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's on Sunday. With England in trouble at 69/4 in their chase of 277 at one point, Root first put on a 90-run stand with Ben Stokes and then a partnership of 120 runs with Ben Foakes to lead England to a 5-wicket win. Congress leader P Chidambaram hailed Root and Foakes for seeing New Zealand bowlers off on Day 4 and taking their team to a win.

"The way Joe Root and Ben Foakes batted and took England to victory against New Zealand is a fine demonstration of responsibility, discipline and character," he tweeted. "That is true professionalism," he added.

The way Joe Root and Ben Foakes batted and took England to victory against New Zealand is a fine demonstration of responsibility, discipline and character.



That is true professionalism. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 5, 2022

Root finished unbeaten on 115 off 170 deliveries, and scored 81 runs of the 12-run stand with Foakes. Foakes himself made 32*.

Ben Stokes also scored 54 in England's chase.

England had skittled New Zealand out for 132 in the first innings after the visitors opted to bat. However, they themselves could only make 141 in their second essay.

New Zealand were in trouble again but Daryl Mitchell's century and Tom Blundell's 96-run knock rescued them and helped set a target of 277 for England, as they made 285 in their second outing.

With the win, England have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Promoted

They will now face off in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Root, meanwhile, also became just the second English player and 14th overall to reach 10,000 runs.