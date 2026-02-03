After going unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, Australia great Steve Smith has been picked up by Sialkot Stallionz for the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Sialkot Stallionz are one of the two new teams added to the PSL, which expanded the total number of teams in the tournament to eight ahead of the 2026 season. Smith, who enjoyed a fine Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 campaign, has been acquired as Sialkot Stallionz's direct signing ahead of the PSL's players' draft.

"A game changer, powerhouse player, we welcome Steve Smith on board as a Stallion!" posted Sialkot Stallionz on their official social media accounts.

Smith will find some familiar faces in the Sialkot Stallionz dugout, with former Australia captain Tim Paine having been named as the head coach of the franchise.

At 36 years old, Smith is currently in arguably the best form of his career in the shortest format of the game.

Joining the Sydney Sixers squad after the conclusion of the Ashes Test series, Smith smashed 299 runs in just six matches in BBL 2025-26, playing a major role in the Sixers reaching the final. Smith smashed a stunning century and two half-centuries in those six games.

However, Smith was not included in Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, and also failed to find a buyer in the IPL 2026 auction.

The 36-year-old, however, has spoken of his desire to represent Australia in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

"I always want to play for Australia in big tournaments. But I think that ship (T20 World Cup) has sailed. I reckon they've got two opening batters that are doing pretty well. I'm relaxed doing what I can here and having some fun," Smith had said in an interaction with the media.

"My main goal, as I've said before, is to get on the team when the Olympics are rolling around. I'd be keen to do that. That'd be pretty cool. Keep doing what I'm doing, and you never know," Smith had said.