Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score Updates 1st ODI
AFG vs SA, 1st ODI Live Updates: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in the first ODI in Sharjah.
AFG vs SA, 1st ODI Live Updates: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in the first ODI in Sharjah. With both Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller out, the Proteas handed an ODI debut to Jason Smith in their middle order. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are also without the services of Ibrahim Zadran and Mujeeb ur Rahman. (Live Scorecard)
1st ODI, Afghanistan and South Africa in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Sep 18, 2024
Play In Progress
AFG
SA
25/2 (5.4)
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.41
Batsman
Tony de Zorzi
11 (16)
Tristan Stubbs
0* (2)
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi
16/2 (3)
AM Ghazanfar
8/0 (2.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
Pitches it up, on middle, Tony de Zorzi clips it towards mid-wicket for a run.
Change of pace now! Fuller and on off, Tony de Zorzi looks to work it away but gets a leading edge along the ground towards cover-point.
Fazalhaq Farooqi hits the length hard again, on middle, this one angles in and skids through as well, keeps a bit low too, Aiden Markram once again gets cramped for room, gets an inside edge through square leg for a single.
Hard length and on middle, angling in again, Aiden Markram stays back and blocks it out solidly.
Aiden Markram is down on the floor and the physio rushes out to have a closer look. As usual the physio works his magic and Markram is up on his feet again.
Back of a length and on middle, angling in sharply, Aiden Markram gets cramped up and takes one on his midriff. He is down on his haunches and looks in a bit of pain.
Drags his length back, on off, Tony de Zorzi punches it towards cover-point.
Just wide! A carrom ball now, full and on off, turns away, Aiden Markram prods out to block, but gets an outside edge that just goes past Mohammad Nabi at first slip. They cross.
Slows it up a bit, full and on off, Tony de Zorzi drills it a bit uppishly but safely towards long off for a single.
Flighted, full and on off, Tony de Zorzi drives it straight to covers.
Gets away with it! Goes short again and around off, Tony de Zorzi opens his stance and tries to heave it away, but gets no timing on that one, the ball flies towards mid-wicket where Rashid Khan dives forward to grab it. It won't count through!
Short and outside off, Tony de Zorzi cuts it away wide of deep point for a brace. Oh..no! AM Ghazanfar has overstepped here. A crime if you are a spinner. No Ball and a Free Hit is up next.
Floated, full and on off, Tony de Zorzi blocks it out.
Aiden Markram comes in at number 3.
OUT! DRAGGED ON! Fazalhaq Farooqi draws first blood! The change of angles works for Afghanistan and Reeza Hendricks' struggles continue in the middle. This one is on a good length and outside off as well, a tempter, Reeza Hendricks stays in his crease and tries to push at it without any footwork, gets a big inside edge and the ball crashes onto the stumps. It was really a nothing shot and South Africa lose their first.
Length again and well outside off, Tony de Zorzi gets in two minds and tries to leave it a bit too late, the ball goes off the outer half of the bat and towards third man for a run.
Hard length this time, on middle, Tony de Zorzi steers it towards point.
FOUR! Tony de Zorzi joins the act now! Fazalhaq Farooqi bowls another half-volley in search of swing, but there is none, de Zorzi takes a couple of steps towards the line of the ball and plays a cracking cover drive for a boundary.
Hits the good length and on off, straightens a bit, Reeza Hendricks looks to block it but gets a thick outside edge along the ground towards third man for a single.
Fazalhaq Farooqi goes around the wicket now! He bowls this full and on off, Reeza Hendricks knocks it to the left of the bowler.