AFG-A vs SL-A Live Score Updates Tri-Nation Series: Sri Lanka A take on Afghanistan A in the final round-robin fixture of their Tri-Nation Series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. While Sri Lanka A will face India A in the final on Sunday, this fixture will serve as ideal preparation for the co-hosts. Afghanistan A, on the other hand, will look to bow out of the Tri-Nation Series with a win. (Live Scorecard)

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