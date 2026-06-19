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Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score Updates Tri-Nation Series
Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Sri Lanka A take on Afghanistan A in the final round-robin fixture of their Tri-Nation Series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A Live Scorecard Tri-Nation Series© X (Twitter)
AFG-A vs SL-A Live Score Updates Tri-Nation Series: Sri Lanka A take on Afghanistan A in the final round-robin fixture of their Tri-Nation Series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. While Sri Lanka A will face India A in the final on Sunday, this fixture will serve as ideal preparation for the co-hosts. Afghanistan A, on the other hand, will look to bow out of the Tri-Nation Series with a win. (Live Scorecard)
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AFG A vs SL A Live Score Updates
Hello cricket aficionados, from the vibrant city of Dambulla, we welcome you for an entertaining day of One Day Tri-Series in Sri Lanka, 2026 action. The historic Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium plays host as Afghanistan A squares off against Sri Lanka A in what promises to be a close affair.Ball-by-ball updates are unavailable for this match.