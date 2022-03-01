German sports equipment giants Adidas said Tuesday they have suspended their partnership with the Russian Football Federation in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Adidas is suspending its partnership with the Russian Football Federation (RFS) with immediate effect," said a spokesman of the company which in 2020 generated 2.9 percent of its turnover in the "Russia, Ukraine and CIS" regions.

More to follow...

