Story ProgressBack to home
Adidas Suspends Partnership With Russian Football Federation
German sports equipment giants Adidas said Tuesday they have suspended their partnership with the Russian Football Federation in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Adidas have suspended their partnership with the Russian Football Federation.© Twitter
German sports equipment giants Adidas said Tuesday they have suspended their partnership with the Russian Football Federation in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Adidas is suspending its partnership with the Russian Football Federation (RFS) with immediate effect," said a spokesman of the company which in 2020 generated 2.9 percent of its turnover in the "Russia, Ukraine and CIS" regions.
Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
More to follow...
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Get the latest updates on ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score, IPL 2022 and IPL Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.