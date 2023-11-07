Adelaide Strikers Women will face Melbourne Renegades Women in Match 29 of Women's Big Bash League 2023 on November 8 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 01:40 PM IST. The Adelaide Strikers Women are on a three-match winning run. The Adelaide-based team is currently placed second in the Women's Big Bash League 2023 with 10 points. They have won five of their seven matches. Melbourne Renegades Women, meanwhile, are on a five-match losing streak. The Melbourne-based team is languishing at the bottom of the table with two points from seven matches.

ASW vs MRW pitch report

The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide is 151.

Setting up a target first is recommended at the venue, with the team batting first winning 70 percent of its matches.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Advertisement

ASW vs MRW weather report

The temperature at the Karen Rolton Oval is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius with 43 percent humidity.

ASW vs MRW Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Katie Mack: Adelaide Strikers Women batter Katie Mack has amassed 292 runs in seven matches this season at an average of 41.71 and a strike rate of 127.51. She has smashed three half-centuries and achieved the top score of 86.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Melbourne Renegades Women's Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 205 runs in seven matches and is the team's number-one run-scorer in this edition. She has a strike rate of 110.22 and averages 41. She also has one half-century to her name in this campaign.

Amanda-Jade Wellington: The Adelaide Strikers Women bowler has taken 12 wickets in seven matches. Amanda-Jade Wellington's best spell for this season is 3/4 and she averages 10.16.

Advertisement

Hayley Matthews: The Melbourne Renegades Women bowler has taken nine wickets in seven matches so far at an average of 22.55. Hayley Matthews' 3/17 is her top bowling show of Women's Big Bash League 2023.

ASW vs MRW squads

Adelaide Strikers Women: Annie O'Neil, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Jemma Barsby, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson and Megan Schutt

Melbourne Renegades Women: Courtney Webb, Ellie Falconer, Jess Duffin, Tammy Beaumont, Ella Hayward, Emma De Broughe, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews (c), Sara Kennedy, Erica Kershaw (wk), Josephine Dooley (wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Wareham, Rhiann O'Donnell, Sarah Coyte, Sophie Molineux and Tayla Vlaeminck

ASW vs MRW Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper: Bridget Patterson

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Harmanpreet Kaur, Laura Wolvaardt and Katie Mack

All-Rounders: Hayley Matthews, Georgia Adams, Danielle Gibson and Rhiann O'Donnell

Bowlers: Anesu Mushangwe and Amanda-Jade Wellington

Captain: Georgia Adams

Vice-Captain: Bridget Patterson

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women head-to-head record in T20s

Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women have competed against each other on 18 occasions in T20s. While Adelaide Strikers Women have won seven matches, Melbourne Renegades Women have emerged victorious in nine encounters. Meanwhile, one match ended in a tie.

The last five T20 contests have seen Adelaide Strikers Women win on two occasions and Melbourne Renegades Women three times. The highest score in these five matches is 167 by Melbourne Renegades Women whereas the lowest has been 83 by Melbourne Renegades Women.

The team batting first has won three times and lost six times in nine matches, meanwhile, the chasing side has won on four occasions and lost three times in nine matches.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades, Women's Big Bash League 2023 prediction

Melbourne Renegades Women have won three of the last five matches against Adelaide Strikers Women. However, based on the current form, Adelaide Strikers Women will go into the match as favourites