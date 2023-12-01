Adelaide Strikers Women will face Brisbane Heat Women in the final of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 on Saturday, December 2 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. The match commences at 1:40 PM IST. The Adelaide Strikers women's team finished first in the League Group points table of Women's Big Bash League 2023 with 22 points and a net run rate of +1.154. They won 11 of their 14 matches and lost three. Brisbane Heat Women, meanwhile, finished third in the points table with 16 points from 14 matches. They have won eight matches and lost six, with a net run rate of +0.203.

ASW vs BHW pitch report

The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the venue is 122.

Bowling first should be the preferred option at this stadium, with the team batting second winning 90 per cent of the matches.

ASW vs BHW weather report

Advertisement

The temperature at the Adelaide Oval is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius with 37 per cent humidity.

ASW vs BHW Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Katie Mack: Adelaide Strikers Women batter Katie Mack has racked up 449 runs in 14 matches of this season at an average of 32.07 and a strike rate of 119.73. She has smashed three half-centuries and achieved a top score of 86.

Grace Harris: Brisbane Heat Women's Grace Harris has scored 486 runs in 16 matches and is the team's leading run-scorer this season. She has a strike rate of 171.13 and averages 32.4. She also has two half-centuries and one ton to her name in this campaign.

Advertisement

Amanda-Jade Wellington: The Adelaide Strikers Women bowler scalped 20 wickets in 14 matches. Amanda-Jade Wellington's best figures for this season is 3/4 and her average is 12.60.

Jess Jonassen: The Brisbane Heat Women bowler has taken 23 wickets in 15 matches so far at an average of 19.52. Jess Jonassen's 4/20 is her best bowling performance of the Women's Big Bash League, 2023.

ASW vs BHW Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-keepers: Bridget Patterson

Batters: Katie Mack, Grace Harris, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez

All-rounders: Charli Knott, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Hancock, Anesu Mushangwe

Captain: Katie Mack

Vice-captain: Grace Harris

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women head-to-head record

Adelaide Strikers Women and Brisbane Heat Women have battled against each other on 21 occasions in T20s. While Adelaide Strikers Women have won nine matches, Brisbane Heat Women have emerged victorious in 11 encounters. Meanwhile, one match ended in a tie.

The last five T20 contests have seen Adelaide Strikers Women win on three occasions and Brisbane Heat Women on two occasions. The highest score in these five matches is 156 by Adelaide Strikers Women whereas the lowest has been 89 by Brisbane Heat Women.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women prediction

Adelaide Strikers Women are predicted to win the next contest as they have won three of the last five matches against Brisbane Heat Women.