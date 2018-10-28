 
AB De Villiers To Play In The Upcoming Bangladesh Premier League

Updated: 28 October 2018 18:08 IST

AB de Villiers will join star Windies opener Chris Gayle in the Rangpur Riders franchise.

AB de Villiers will represent the Rangpur Riders. (Representational Image) © AFP

Retired South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers will represent the Rangpur Riders in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League. The 34-year-old AB de Villiers, who had called time on his international career five months back, said that he is excited to join the franchise in a video posted by Rangpur Riders on Facebook. The right-handed batsman AB de Villiers added that his side has a great leader in form of Mashrafe Mortaza and a great batsman in "legend" Chris Gayle.

De Villiers, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) had also joined Tshwane Spartans for the maiden edition of the South African T20 League - Mzansi Super League.

De Villiers, with a batting average of 26.12 from 78 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) has also signed for the Pakistan Super League 2019. The PSL 2019 will start from February next year.

Apart from De Villiers and Gayle, Rilee Rossouw, Alex Hales and Ravi Bopara are the other overseas cricketers who will play for the Rangpur Riders.

Banned Australian cricketer David Warner and Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane had joined Sylhet Sixers for the BPL 2018-19 season while Windies cricketers Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard will represent Dhaka Dynamites.

Squad:

Rangpur Riders: Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Alex Hales, Mehedi Maruf, Rilee Rossouw, Farhad Reza, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Mithun, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Nazmul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Sohag Gazi

