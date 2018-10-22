AB De Villiers Feels India Can Beat Australia In The Series Down Under

The Indian cricket team did not live up to expectations in their last away tour to England. However, they have a chance to redeem themselves when they face Australia in another away series. Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers backed India to do well Down Under, saying that the Virat Kohli-led team has the ability to beat the Australians in their own backyard. India's tour of Australia begins in November where they will play three T20Is, four Tests and and three one day internationals(ODIs).

India will travel to Australia, hoping to better their away performance in Tests following a poor outing in England. India suffered a 1-4 loss in the Test series in their tour of England in July-August earlier this year.

India last visited Australia for a Test series in 2014-15 where they lost the four-match series 0-2. After losing the first two Test matches in Adelaide and Brisbane, India drew the next two matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

Speaking to NDTV, AB de Villiers said the conditions in England and Australia are different and therefore it will be a fresh start for the Indian team.

"Completely different series in a different country (comparing the tour of England and Australia). It will be a fresh start from them. India do have the ability to go and win in Australia. The team needs to keep their bowlers fit and get some preparation before the Test series and win the first Test match," De Villiers said.

De Villiers had shocked the world when he announced his retirement from international cricket in May this year. Post the retirement, de Villiers explained that unbearable demands of the sport led to his decision to retire.

The South African star played his last Test against Australia in April this year.

De Villiers made his debut for South Africa in 2004. Since then, he had notched up 8,765 runs in 114 Tests, 9,577 in 228 ODIs and 1,672 in 78 T20Is.

The 34-year-old averages over 50 in Tests and ODIs with an unbeaten 278 being his highest score in the longest format of the game.

(With inputs from Rica Roy)