Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. Taking to Twitter, de Villiers made the announcement in a series of tweets. "It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," the South African said.

"That's the reality I must accept - and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I've had my time. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful," he added.

"Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family - my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first. I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played," elaborated de Villiers.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) reacted to the announcement by sharing de Villiers' epic unbeaten 162-run knock off just 66 balls against West Indies in the 2015 ODI World Cup.

"Relive the knock as he announces his retirement from all forms of cricket," ICC wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

De Villiers' knock was the fastest 150 in ODI cricket.