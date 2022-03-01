The South African men's cricket team came back strongly after the defeat in the first to draw the two-match series 1-1 through a 198-run victory in the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch against New Zealand. This could be considered a regular Test win by many; however, statistics prove that the triumph in Christchurch helped South Africa maintain a record which they will be extremely proud of. It has been exactly 90 years that both the Test playing nations have been battling it out in the longest format of the game. However, astonishingly New Zealand, the defending World Test Champions, are yet to win a Test series, home or away, against South Africa.

As many as 17 series' have been played so far between the two countries with the first one being way back in 1932 out of which 13 have been won by South Africa while 4 have been drawn.

This time around when South Africa came into the country for a two-match Test series, New Zealand weren't seen as overwhelming favorites considering their recent poor outings in India and against Bangladesh at home.

South Africa, on the other hand, were fresh from a spectacular Test series triumph against India at home and were oozing confidence.

However, New Zealand proved the doubters wrong and crushed the visitors by an innings and 276 runs in the series opener. The 90-year-old dubious record was set to be broken.

But a fighting and a gutsy performance from the entire South Africa squad in the second Test helped them win the match by 198 runs and level the series to end hopes of New Zealand winning their first-ever Test series against South Africa.

And with that, the jinx continues!