Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis lit up the fourth season of Major League Cricket (MLC) on Thursday, slamming five sixes off six balls for the Seattle Orcas against Washington Freedom in Oakland. Stoinis, who was released by the Texas Super Kings after the inaugural season, dazzled for his new franchise with a quickfire knock of 42 off just 16 balls. In the 17th over, Stoinis slammed five sixes in an over off Ian Holland, who bowled a dot on the fifth delivery to deny the batter a historic six-sixes feat.

In the next over, Stoinis smashed Marco Jansen for six on the fourth ball, but was dismissed on the very next delivery by his Punjab Kings teammate.

5 SIXES IN AN OVER BY MARCUS STOINIS. pic.twitter.com/3UiWcXpA94 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 26, 2026

Stoinis hammered four of his five sixes straight over the bowler's head, while the other landed in the stands at long-off.

Meanwhile, Seattle Orcas returned to winning ways with a commanding 88-run win over the Washington Freedom.

Riding on Shimron Hetmyer's blistering knock of 79 (33), the Orcas posted 227/6 in 20 overs at the Oakland Coliseum.

In reply, the Freedom were skittled out for 139 in 16.2 overs, with Jasdeep Singh taking a five-wicket haul (5/24).

"Very grateful to be here, last couple of months were tough for me. Shout to my wife and kids, this one is for them and family back home," Jasdeep said after the match.

"There's power there [in the middle order] it's just about unleashing it at the right time. [On the bowling] There's enough there with the ball, it's about consistency...hats off to all the boys, they executed," said Stoinis.

Speaking on the defeat, Freedom captain Steve Smith said: "We will need to learn from tonight. Not the easiest pitch, but I feel it got a bit better"

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