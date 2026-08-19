The Joe Root 2.0 era gets underway on Wednesday as England take on Pakistan in the first Test at Headingley in Leeds. Root, who led England between 2017 and 2022, was reappointed captain by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) while announcing the squad for the three-match Test series against Pakistan. As England take the field against Pakistan at Headingley later on Wednesday, Root will have the opportunity to achieve a major world record currently held by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

Root, who is set to play his 88th Test on home soil, needs 79 runs to break the record for the most runs scored in home Tests.

The 35-year-old has scored 7,500 runs in 153 Test innings at home, while Ponting finished his career with 7,578 runs in 154 innings in Australia.

Most Runs in Home Tests

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 7,578 runs

Joe Root (England) - 7,500 runs*

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 7,216 runs

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 7,167 runs

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 7,035 runs

Meanwhile, Root expects to be a much better England captain than he was the first time from 2017-22. He's led England in a record 65 tests and earned 27 wins, 27 losses.

He noted the circumstances were different from his first stint, and he was not the same player and person. He felt "very fortunate and in a unique position" to accept the captaincy again following the retirement of Stokes. He said he'd learned a lot from playing under Stokes and McCullum.

"I feel as ready as any other England captain that's ever been before," Root said. "To have that amount of experience is invaluable."

He confirmed Harry Brook, who Stokes endorsed for the captaincy, was continuing as vice-captain.

"I fully feel he's got my back like the rest of the guys do," Root said.

(With AFP Inputs)

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