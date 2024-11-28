The IPL 2025 may yet be five months away but India's top T20 stars are in action. The ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy is seeing some scintillating performance with top stars like Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer playing in it. On Wednesday, Hardik Pandya's 30-ball 69 (4x4s, 7x6s) helped Baroda score a thrilling last-ball three-wicket victory over Tamil Nadu in a Group E match.

TN made a daunting 221 for six riding on half-century by Narayan Jagadeesan and a quick 42 (22b) by all-rounder Vijay Shankar. But Hardik singlehandedly dragged Baroda back to the match from 152 for six. However, when Pandya got out in the second ball of the final over, Baroda still needed 9 runs to win.

But Raj Limbani and Atit Sheth, who hit a final ball four, knocked off those runs to carry their side to win.

Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians captain, took special liking for Tamil Nadu's left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh, who was recently picked by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 2.20 crore, as he hit him four sixes and a four in one single over. The over yielded 29 runs.

Hardik Pandya hits 6,6,6,ND,6,4,1 off Gurjapneet Singh

Hardik Pandya hits 6,6,6,ND,6,4,1 off Gurjapneet Singh

Also hits 4,6,1W,0,6,1 off Vijay Shankar

Following Gurjapneet Singh's selection in the Chennai Super Kings team for the IPL 2025 during the mega auction, his parents expressed their delight at their son's selection on the big stage and also wished that he plays for India in the future.

CSK took Gurjapneet, who has been a net bowler at the franchise. CSK and LSG were in a tussle for the promising seamer. After LSG backed out, Gujarat Titans came in, which was understandable due to Ashish Nehra's love for left-arm seamers. CSK managed to outbid GT for Rs 2.2 crore.

"We are feeling very happy and proud. The whole of Ambala city is celebrating. He has been very interested in cricket since childhood. He always gave his 100% in cricket. I wish that he plays for the Indian team too," Gurjapneet Singh's father told ANI.

With PTI and ANI inputs