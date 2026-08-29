Legendary West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine was on song during his side Trinbago Knight Riders' Caribbean Premier League 2026 match against Barbados Tridents in Trinidad on Saturday. It was an all-round show from Narine as he returned with figures of 2/14 in four overs and also scored 55 runs off 33 balls. His knock was laced with one four and six maximums. Narine got off to a flying start for his side in the chase of 128 runs. His blitzkrieg also included a series of boundaries against Afghanistan star and ex-Mumbai Indians spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

On the second ball of the sixth over, Narine slammed Mujeeb for a four before smashing the spinner for two big sixes. A video of his reckless hitting is going viral on social media.

Narine was adjudged the Player of the Match. After the game, he said, "Tonight was a bit drier. Lines and lengths were better. As a collective group, we applied pressure from both ends. It's based on the way the game is going. The lineup we have, we have to try to win the powerplay. It's to lengthen the batting (decision to open the batting with him). The opportunity came and I grabbed it with both hands. It's a God-given talent I have and I'm trying to make the most of it."

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Nicholas Pooran was full of praise for his teammate Narine after the game.

"He's having a tremendous year this year with both bat and ball as well, and we're just really lucky to have him. He's been so consistent for this franchise, and he does it every single game, every year. And we're just happy that he's obviously batting well, and it was Dwayne's decision to put him to open as well. And kudos to him, he's taken the opportunity, and he has given us that spark, what we needed, and today was his day, and he showed us brilliantly with both bat and ball, and we're really happy for him," the captain said.

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