Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra hailed reigning Chess World Champion Gukesh D for his decision to play on Board 4 at the ongoing Chess Olympiad, calling him an "officer and a gentleman". Gukesh was placed on the fourth board for the tournament, with R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Nihal Sarin taking the top three boards. Hailing the 20-year-old world champion, Mahindra wrote on X, "If you want a masterclass in what it means to be a true team player, this is it. Gukesh, you are an officer and a gentleman." "You embody what I hope will come to be seen as quintessential Indian virtues: humility always, aggression when needed," he added while sharing Gukesh's interview video.

If you want a masterclass in what it means to be a true team player, this is it.



Gukesh, you are an officer and a gentleman.



You embody what I hope will come to be seen as quintessential Indian virtues: Humility always, aggression when needed.

pic.twitter.com/UiluRFy7OK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 19, 2026

In the video, Gukesh revealed that it was his decision to move himself down the pecking order, with Praggnanandhaa and Arjun in form, and highlighted that he would do anything for the country.

"I mean, it's pretty clear that Pragg and Arjun have been in really good shape. Also, the ratings say the same. And yeah, it was my idea. And the whole team, we all thought the same, that this is the order that gives us the best chance of winning the tournament," Gukesh said, as quoted by FIDE.

He brushed aside how it would be perceived to have a world champion playing lower down the order.

"About the look of the world champion playing on board four, I think, if the team needs it, I would even rest all the games. We are here playing for India, and there's no player bigger than the country. So I'm just happy to do whatever it takes for the team to do well," he added.

Gukesh slipped below the 2700 mark in the live classical rankings for the first time in four years following his draw against Indonesia's Satria Duta Cahaya in Round 2. He did not view the result as a disappointment.

"I wouldn't really consider yesterday a disappointment, because it was just a very good game by both sides, I think. And my opponent defended well, so sometimes you can't do anything," he said.

He moved back above 2700 after his win over Italy's Sabino Brunello.

India won all its ties in the Open section but have been tested, with Erigaisi losing in the opening round.

"I think it's worth mentioning that we had a very hectic travel, and then on the first day, there were some organisational issues. So Arjun got a room probably a few hours before the event. We all waited for like six hours to get a room. So obviously, in the first round, Arjun was just tired, and he blundered in the end," Gukesh said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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