West Indies pacer Jayden Seales achieved a remarkable feat with his four-wicket haul on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh on Monday at Sabina Park in Kingston. Seales scripted his name on the record book as he delivered the best economical spell in men's Test cricket since 1978. He achieved the milestone against Bangladesh in the 2nd Test. The Caribbean bowler picked up four wickets and gave just five runs in his 16-over spell. The 23-year-old had an economy rate of 0.30, which is considered the best figure a bowler achieved in Test cricket since 1978. Earlier in 2015, India pacer Umesh Yadav held the top place on the chart with a figure of 3/9 with an economy rate of 0.42.

Jayden Seales delivered a masterclass and stands tall amongst the best in the World!#WIvBAN #WIHomeForChristmas pic.twitter.com/bHqdrbz1O1 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 1, 2024

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against the Caribbeans in the second Test.

Shadman Islam (64 runs from 137 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) and skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (36 runs from 75 balls, 2 fours) were the only top batters for the tourists and they propelled Bangladesh to 164 in the first inning. Shahadat Hossain Dipu (22 runs from 89 balls, 2 fours) assisted the other two batters to add some runs on the scoreboard.

The rest of the Bangladesh batters crumbled infront of the West Indies bowling attack.

Jayden Seales led the Caribbean bowling attack as he picked up four wickets and gave just four runs. Shamar Joseph too had a good spell in the second Test as he bagged three wickets. Meanwhile, Kemar Roach took two wickets and Alzarri Joseph picked one wicket in their respective spells.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis opened for the Caribbeans in their first inning. The openers could only make a 25-run partnership. Nahid Rana made the first breakthrough of the inning as he removed Louis from the inning.

West Indies ended the second day at 70/1, with Kraigg Brathwaite and Keacy Carty unbeaten on 33 (115) and 19 (60), respectively.