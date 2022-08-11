Trent Boult's decision to pull out of a national contract with New Zealand Cricket to spend more time with family has intensified the debate on players preferring to play franchise cricket over international cricket. Iconic Australian pacer Jason Gillespie, however, backed Boult's decision, however, while also saying that the "cricketing landscape" has been changing. "Whether we like/agree or not, the cricketing landscape has been changing for a while now," Gillespie tweeted in response to the news on Boult being released from his contract.

"The absolute vast majority of players want to play for their country first and foremost. There will come a time however when priorities shift," Gillespie went on to write.

"A 33 yr old seamer wanting to maximise his earning potential whilst he has currency AND get to spend more time with his young family? Hard to argue with that imho," he wrote in his series of tweets.

"We need to explore ways to make sure international cricket stays at the forefront of everyone's thinking going forward," Gillespie concluded.

New Zealand Cricket on Wednesday confirmed that it had agreed to release pacer Trent Boult from his central contract so that he can spend more time with his family, while also making himself available for domestic leagues.

"The move means Boult, who has taken 317 Test wickets, 169 at ODI level, and 62 in T20I cricket, will have a significantly reduced role with the BLACKCAPS during his final years in the game, while still being eligible for selection if and when available," stated the official release issued by NZC.

The pacer said that it was a difficult decision to make, and also said that as a fast bowler, he understands he has a limited time span.