Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to expand the Indian core in their coaching staff by roping in former India wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel as their batting coach for IPL 2025. Parthiv is set to replace South Africa's Gary Kirsten in that role, after the latter became Pakistan's head coach, as per a report by Times of India. Parthiv is likely to feel at home at GT, having been born in Gujarat as well as having played over 15 years for the state in domestic cricket.

Prior to this, Parthiv Patel had been involved as a talent scout for five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI). After his retirement in 2020, Parthiv had been involved in the role, alongside duties as a cricket commentator and pundit.

Parthiv will join Ashish Nehra in Gujarat Titans' coaching staff. As head coach of the franchise, Nehra led GT to two IPL finals in its first two seasons, winning the title in its first season 2022. Former English cricketer Vikram Solanki will continue to be the Director of Cricket for Gujarat Titans, the report further added.

Parthiv Patel has close to 3,000 IPL runs over 139 games for several franchises. He is also a three-time IPL winner as a player, having won the title as part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2010, and as part of MI in 2015 and 2017. He had also played for Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK), Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

During his career, Parthiv represented India in 25 Test matches and 38 ODIs.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are expected to retain Shubman Gill as their captain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, with the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, B Sai Sudharshan and Mohit Sharma also touted as potential fellow retentions.