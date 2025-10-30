A quickfire half-century from Tanzid Hasan went in vain as three-wicket hauls from Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd helped them secure the T20I series with a 14-run win over Bangladesh at Chattogram on Wednesday. With his three-wicket haul, Hosein (3/22) overtook legendary Dwayne Bravo (78 scalps) to have second-most wickets for WI in T20Is, with 81 scalps in 83 games at an average of 25.51, including a fifer to his name. Set a modest 150 to chase, WI managed to restrict Bangladesh to 135/8, despite them needing 26 runs in the final two overs.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first, with Alick Athaneze (52 in 33 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and skipper Shai Hope (55 in 36 balls, with three fours and five sixes) putting on a 105-run second-wicket stand after early loss of Brandon King (1).

However, Mustafizur Rahman (3/21), Rishad Hossain (2/20) and Nasum Ahmed (2/35) did not allow the rest of the batters to put something great on the board. Roston Chase (17* in 15 balls, with a four) and Romario Shepherd (13 in 16 balls, with a four) took WI to 149/9 in 20 overs.

During the run-chase, Bangladesh struggled to put up big partnerships, with Tanzid (61 in 48 balls, with three fours and three sixes) holding the innings together till he was the fourth wicket gone for 117 runs in 17.1 ov. Shepherd (3/29), Hosein (3/22) and Jason Holder (2/20) triggered a collapse, as Bangladesh ended their innings at 135/8, losing four wickets within 18 runs and succumbing to pressure.

Shepherd earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his cameo of 13 and three wickets. With this win, WI is 2-0 up in the series with a game left.