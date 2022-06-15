England chased down 299 in little over two sessions on the final day to win the high-scoring 2nd Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. With several fine knocks on display, the one that stole the show was Jonny Bairstow's brutal 92-ball 136 in the fourth innings as England showed great intent to win a match that looked headed for a draw. The game saw a total of 249 boundaries hit, comprising 229 fours and 24 sixes. This is the most boundaries hit in a Test match, breaking the record set by the drawn Sydney Test between Australia and India in 2004, which is best remembered for Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten 241.

In the 2004 match, there were 238 fours and four sixes hit, taking the total boundary count to 242.

The Trent Bridge Test is just behind that match in terms of number of fours.

It was also the second-highest scoring Test match in England, after the Leeds Ashes Test in 1948.

New Zealand scored 553 after being put in to bat by England captain Ben Stokes. Daryl Mitchell (190) and Tom Blundell (106) scored stunning centuries to carry on their good form.

In reply, England reached 539 before being bowled out. Joe Root hit 176, while Ollie Pope made 145 - his highest Test score and his first Test ton at home.

Half-centuries from Mitchell, Will Young and Devon Conway then saw New Zealand score 284 in their second essay, setting a 299-run target for England.

Alex Lees (44) gave the hosts a brisk start to set the pace, before a flurry of wickets saw them in a bit of a pickle.

But then, Bairstow and Stokes took the match away from New Zealand with their incredible partnership of 179 off just 121 runs.

While Bairstow fell for 136, Stokes stayed unbeaten till the end and hit the winning runs, finishing with 75 off 70 deliveries.

This was also the biggest successful run chase in Tests at Trent Bridge.

The win saw England seal the series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.