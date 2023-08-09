When Prithvi Shaw emerged in the Indian cricket scene, he was expected to be the next big thing. After great success at the U-19 level, Shaw had a stupendous start to his senior career too as he scored a ton against West Indies in 2018. He started getting chances in the Indian team and played five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I for the senior team. But injuries and off-form ruined his chances as he gradually lost his place in the senior side. He also got involved in off-field controversies as his cricket career for India looked like slipping away. Shaw now plays domestic cricket and with a hope to revive his career has joined English County Northamptonshire for this season.

After some mediocre show, on Wednesday Shaw made a statement as he scored 200 off 129 balls against Somerset. He finally ended on 244 off 153 balls as Northamptonshire scored 415/8 in 50 overs.

PRITHVI SHAW HAS 200! #MBODC23 pic.twitter.com/GeVYVD3o6z — Metro Bank One Day Cup (@onedaycup) August 9, 2023

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Shaw was asked which player he opens up to in the team about the difficult points in his career. The Delhi Capitals star revealed that he has never opened up to anyone. "Everyone talks to each other. But opening up... hardly. At least, I've never opened up to anyone. Yes, all the mazaak-masti (fun and games) happens. But personal space used to be personal," he said.

When asked about the person he reaches out to share his thoughts, Shaw picked his father and his coach as his go-to people.

"I keep talking to my dad. If it's about cricket, I reach out to my coach, Prashant Shetty. I am telling you, nowadays, I have stopped sharing my thoughts with people. I keep it all within," he revealed.

When asked if he has stopped opening up to people because people have intruded his life, the 23-year-old said that he used to open up to people easily, but not anymore. "I say things frankly. Earlier, when someone would speak to me nicely, I would open up easily. Later, I would get to know someone is saying the same things behind my back. Not once, this has happened several times. But it doesn't matter to me now. I understood on my own that this world works differently.