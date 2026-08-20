The Indian mixed disability cricket team defeated England by 118 runs in the seventh and final T20I and celebrated the consolation win by recreating Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirt-waving celebration at the Lord's balcony. Riding on Arjun Gawre's 68 off 44 balls and captain Majid Magray's unbeaten 63 off just 19 deliveries, India piled up 206 for four before Hilal Ahmad Wani (4/21) and Jayesh Parmar (3/14) combined to bowl out the hosts for 88. While India won the match, England sealed the seven-match series 4-3.

The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India posted a video of the players and officials removing their blazers at the Lord's balcony, imitating Ganguly's shirtless celebration at the same venue after India's memorable NatWest Trophy final triumph over England in 2002.

When India wins at Lord's, the celebrations hit different.



A moment of pure cricketing joy on the Lord's Balcony — coats off, spirits high, and the Tricolour flying with pride.



118 runs. One unforgettable celebration.@imRaviKChauhan@official_idca pic.twitter.com/o6IuoRJto8 — Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (@dcciofficial) August 19, 2026

"When India wins at Lord's, the celebrations hit different. A moment of pure cricketing joy on the Lord's Balcony — coats off, spirits high, and the Tricolour flying with pride. 118 runs. One unforgettable celebration," DCCI wrote on X.

The mixed-disability format combines players from varied impairments, including physical, hearing, and learning problems.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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