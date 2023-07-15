The 2007 T20 World Cup win must be etched in memory of every Indian cricket fan. It was the start of the captain MS Dhoni's journey to greatness. India defeated Pakistan in the final to bring home the trophy. Since then, India have not been able to win the marquee event. Fast bowler Joginder Sharma bowled the final over in the title clash as India successfully defended a total of 157. A nine-down Pakistan needed 13 off the final six balls as Dhoni gave Joginder the ball. He got the wicket of Misbah ul Haq on the third legal delivery of the over as India won the final by five runs.

Sharma is now a DSP with Haryana Police and recently shared an image of helping in flood relief efforts in Ambala. North India has seen severe rain in the past few days with several areas being flooded.

Apart from the 2007 T20 World Cup, India also won the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy under Dhoni. Since then India have not been able to win any ICC trophy. The 2023 ODI World Cup at home is a chance for the Indian cricket team to end that drought.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), announced the schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 in an event in Mumbai last month. As per the schedule, the tournament will begin on October 05 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The India vs Pakistan battle, arguably the biggest match in the contest, has been scheduled to be held on October 15 in Ahmedabad too. The Indian cricket team will begin its campaign against Australia on October 08 in Chennai. The final of the tournament will be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.