Pakistan spinner Nomal Ali registered his name in history books as he became the first spin bowler from the nation to secure a hat-trick for the national team in men's Test history. Noman did so on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies in Multan, bagging the wickets of Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair on three consecutive deliveries. Pakistan, who first played a Test match in 1952, had never seen any spinner from the country, despite possessing some big names, take wickets on three successive deliveries before.

Noman put West Indies on the backfoot as the tourists lost 7 wickets for just 38 runs after opting to bat first. It was only the 12th over of the inning in which Noman went on to script history.

Pakistan opted for a spin-heavy bowling attack in the Multan Test, but also gave debut to right-arm pacer Kashif Ali who came in the place of Khurram Shahzad.

Kashif donned the whites for Pakistan after showcasing impressive form in the domestic circuit. The 24-year-old earned his call-up with consistent performances in first-class cricket, including a standout five-wicket haul for Pakistan Shaheens against Sri Lanka last November. His inclusion marks a significant milestone in his career as he becomes the sole pacer in Pakistan's spin-heavy bowling attack for the match. Kashif expressed his excitement ahead of his debut.

Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Abrar Ahmed, all of whom played pivotal roles in dismantling the West Indies lineup in the first Test, once again led the charge with their guile and precision.

From the first 8 wickets that fell on Day 1, Kashif had bagged one, Noman claimed 4, Sajid Khan grabbed 2 and Abrar Ahmed clinched one wicket for Pakistan.

