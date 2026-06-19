Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could trigger a "revival of Test cricket" if he fulfils his potential in the longest format, said former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth, urging fans and experts to stop over-analysing the youngster's performances. Riding on his IPL exploits, Sooryavanshi has earned his maiden call-up in the Indian T20 set-up. The teenager has been picked for the seven-match tour of Ireland and England, comprising two games against Ireland and five against England, beginning in Belfast on June 26. Srikkanth said the 15-year-old possesses a rare ability to attract audiences and should be allowed to develop naturally without being burdened by expectations.

"What I like about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is he has an appetite to score runs and an appetite to dominate. At the same time, he could stay there and play also," Srikkanth told PTI at his residence on Thursday.

"If he progresses beyond T20 cricket to one-day cricket, and then to Test cricket, and if he clicks in Test cricket, which he will, I am sure then you will see a revival of Test cricket.

"You need that kind of cricketer today. People switch on the TV just to watch Sooryavanshi. I switch on the TV to watch Sooryavanshi. That is the aura he has created around himself. And he is something amazing."

Don't worry about what people talk, just play your natural game

Srikkanth cautioned against "too much assessment, scrutiny and advice" after the youngster's modest returns on the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka.

"Vaibhav, don't worry about what people talk about you, just play your natural game," the former selection committee chairman said.

"In one series, you don't judge a person. Come on. That happens. Poor boy. It doesn't matter. You just give him time. Don't be in a hurry. In the IPL, he was just amazing. In his second year in the IPL, he won all the awards beating all the top cricketers in the world.

"I think he is amazing. He has amazing shot making capability, an amazing eye, and amazing reflexes. I think that boy is tremendous for India's future."

He is the future of Indian cricket, let's mould him beautifully

Srikkanth said Sooryavanshi should be nurtured carefully rather than burdened with expectations.

"That boy needs a lot of time. You give him lot of encouragement. He is a guy who can win matches single-handed. So, I believe that he should be given a very, very, very long rope," the former India opener said.

"And I don't think you should mess up with him. Let's mould him beautifully And if you give him ample chances and if you mould him well, he will be simply outstanding for Indian cricket."

Srikkanth also welcomed Sooryavanshi's exposure to the senior Indian set-up.

"For the England series, let him be in the reserves. Let him understand this is international cricket. I believe that he should remain with the team, even if he doesn't have a place in the XI because Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are playing, they are the certainties," he said.

"I don't think you should look at lesser teams or bigger teams. End of the day, it's trial by fire. If he has to play against England, let him play against England. Against Ireland, let him play against Ireland. You don't need to push him hard. Let him get chances to play his natural game."

Asked if he saw similarities between Sooryavanshi and Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut under his captaincy, Srikkanth ruled out any comparison.

"Let's not compare Sachin and Sooryavanshi. Sachin is God of cricket and this boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, I believe is the son of God. Let's put it that way. Just leave Sachin alone. Nobody can come near him." Praising Sooryavanshi, Srikkanth said: "He has been simply amazing in under-19 cricket. His shot-making is astonishing. The way he hits those shots, hitting all the top bowlers for a six on the first ball, and his ability, his wrist speed, his bat speed, his bat swing.

"I think he has a very stable mind. If you see the last IPL matches, against Gujarat Titans. RCB were 9 for 2 and he stayed back and scored," he noted.

Kohli should have given him a royal send-off in Test cricket

Srikkanth said Virat Kohli should have played the England series as he deserved a royal send-off from Test cricket.

"Virat Kohli is a different level. He has the passion, the aggression, and the commitment. He is simply amazing ... he has been one of the best captains India has ever produced, especially in Test cricket. But his luck is just that he has not been lucky enough to win an ICC trophy.

"Kohli should have played the Test series against England last year ... for a guy like Kohli who has done so much for Indian cricket, I think they should have given him a royal send-off in Test cricket. But unfortunately, it didn't happen.

"I think you should let him be. Let Virat decide what to do, like what Sachin did. See, Virat is that great. He is King of Kings Kohli..." On Rohit Sharma, Srikkanth said: "I still believe he is one of the best one-day cricketers the world has produced in modern day. One of the best ODI openers the world has produced.

"I think if he is scoring runs and if he is fit enough, why not? He should play the 2027 World Cup."

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