India's dominance continued on Saturday as Shreyas Iyer and Co. defeated Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. However, a moment involving wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan stole the spotlight as his on-field antics left fans in splits. Popularly known as the 'pocket dynamite' for his explosive batting, Kishan impressed with an 81-run knock, but one mistake behind the stumps ended up gifting Zimbabwe an extra run and gifted them a valuable lifeline.

The incident occurred on the penultimate ball of the 15th over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. Tadiwanashe Marumani played the ball and set off for a single. With no intention of attempting a second run, he even signalled to his partner, Newman Nyamhuri, to stop. However, Nyamhuri had already crossed over and reached the non-striker's end.

With both batters stranded at the same end, it appeared to be a straightforward run-out. Kishan only needed to complete the formalities after receiving the ball. However, things took an unexpected turn when he attempted an underarm throw at the stumps. The ball missed its target and rolled away, allowing the Zimbabwe batters to sneak through for a run.

The brain-fade moment left everyone in splits, with the commentators saying that Kishan appeared to be trying to imitate his idol, MS Dhoni, but ended up failing miserably in the attempt.

Talking about the match, blistering half-centuries from wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Tilak Varma set up India's dominant 90-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I.

Kishan's explosive 81 off 44 balls and Varma's unbeaten 60 off 29 deliveries set the foundation for India's imposing total of 219/5 after being inserted to bat first. The formidable target proved far too steep for Zimbabwe, as they were bowled out for 129 in 17.5 overs.

The emphatic triumph also meant Shreyas Iyer got his first series win as India's T20I captain. Batting all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, who bowls left-arm spin, starred with the ball by taking 3-17 as the Indian attack comfortably defended the score despite losing fast bowler Prince Yadav to an early hamstring injury.

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