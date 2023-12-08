A new blistering record was registered in the books of cricket on Tuesday when Hamza Saleem Dar smashed 193 runs off 43 balls. This extra-ordinary knock was played during the European Cricket T10 match between Catalunya Jaguar and Sohal Hospitaltet, where the former emerged victorious by 153 runs. Hamza's unbeaten knock of 193, which was laced with 22 sixes and 14 boundaries, is now the highest individual score in the history of T10 cricket, surpassing the previous record of 163 runs.

𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 𝗞𝗡𝗢𝗖𝗞!



Hamza Saleem Dar scored * in 43 balls is the highest individual score in a T10 match.pic.twitter.com/VeACwJvFpR — Don Cricket(@doncricket_) December 7, 2023

Opting to bat first, Catalunya Jaguar posted a total of 257/0 in just 10 overs. For Jaguars, Hamza scored a whopping total of 193* off just 43 balls. Apart from him, Yasir Ali scored 58* off just 19 balls.

Later, the Jaguars restricted Sohal Hospitaltet at 104/8 in 10 overs. Raja Shahzad was the highest scorer for the Hospitaltet with a total of 25 runs off 10 balls. Apart from him, Qamar Shahzad scored 22 off 13 balls while Aamir Siddique scored 16 off 9 balls.

For the Jaguars, Hamza once again shone but this time with the ball as he scalped a total of three wickets. Apart from him, Faisal Sarfaraz, Farrukh Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, and MD Umar Waqas scalped one wicket each.

After this encounter, the Jaguars continued their wining momentum as they went on defeat Bengali CC in their next ECS Spain T10 match on Thursday.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Sohal Hospitaltet will be squaring off against Bengali CC for their next match on Friday.