Sourav Ganguly, the President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on winning a silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. However, he also said that the team would be disappointed on missing gold as it was "their game". India lost the gold medal match against Australia by 9 runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham as they failed to chase down 162.

"Congratulations to the Indian women's team for winning silver ..But they will go home disappointed as it was their game tonite ..@BCCIWomen," tweeted Ganguly.

Australia captain Meg Lanning opted to bat first and posted 161/8 owing to Mooney's knock of 61 runs. For India, Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana returned with two wickets each.

In the chase of 162, India were in the driver's seat with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues going strong. However, the side collapsed from 118/2 to 152 all out, and in the end, Australia wrapped up a win.

For India, skipper Harmanpreet top-scored with a knock of 65.

Earlier on Sunday, New Zealand had won the bronze medal in women's cricket after defeating England.

After winning silver, Harmanpreet spoke to NDTV and said: "Yeah definitely it is a big moment for all of us. First time, we were participating and the way we played this tournament, it was great to watch. We were close to gold medal, but once again we did the same mistakes we have been doing in the big tournaments. You know, we have to keep working hard on lower-order batting. I am sure we will do well in the upcoming tournaments. I think this silver medal matters a lot, this will definitely motivate young girls back home," Harmanpreet said.

Before the CWG gold medal match, Australia's Tahlia McGrath tested positive for COVID-19, but she was allowed to play the final.

"Well, they did inform us before the toss, it was something which was not in our control. We went with the sportsmanspirit, she was not that ill, we did what we had to do, it was not in our control," said the India skipper.