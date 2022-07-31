The Indian women's cricket will be taking on Pakistan in their second Group A game of the ongoing Commonwealth Games. This match is a must-win for India after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side came up short against Australia. Pakistan is also coming into the match on the back of a 15-run defeat against Barbados on Friday. In the last 11 ties between India and Pakistan, the former has managed to win nine times. In the last meeting between these two sides in 2018, India had won by seven wickets.

When will India vs Pakistan match be played?

India vs Pakistan match will be played on Sunday, July 31.

Where will India vs Pakistan match be played?

India vs Pakistan match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

When will India vs Pakistan match start?

India vs Pakistan match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan match be broadcast?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 T20I match between India and Pakistan will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming of India vs Pakistan be available?

The live streaming will be available on SonyLiv app.