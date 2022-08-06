After defeating Barbados by a whopping total of 100 runs, in their last group stage fixture of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, India are all set to face England in the semi-final clash on Saturday in Edgbaston. India finished second on the Group A Points Table with a total of four points while England stood number one in Group B with six points. England remained unbeaten in all three Group B fixtures while India lost their opening game to Australia by three wickets.

India went on to defeat their arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets before claiming a 100-run win over Barbados. It will be interesting to see who will earn the ticket to the final clash, which will be held on Sunday.

When will India Women vs England Women, 1st semi-final, Commonwealth Games Cricket match be played?

The India Women vs England Women, 1st semi-final, Commonwealth Games will be played on Saturday, August 6.

Where will India Women vs England Women, 1st semi-final, Commonwealth Games, match be played?

The India Women vs England Women, 1st semi-final, will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

When will India Women vs England Women, 1st semi-final, Commonwealth Games Cricket match start?

The India Women vs England Women, 1st semi-final, Commonwealth Games will start at 03:30 PM IST.

Where will India Women vs England Women, 1st semi-final, Commonwealth Games match be telecast?

The India Women vs England Women, 1st semi-final, Commonwealth Games match will be telecasted LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming of India vs England, 1st semi-final, be available?

The live streaming of India Women vs England Women, 1st semi-final, Commonwealth Games match will be available on SonyLiv app.