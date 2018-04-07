Commonwealth Games 2018: Kidambi Srikanth Takes India To Mixed Team Semis

World No.2 Kidambi Srikanth on Saturday led India to a thumping 3-0 win over unfancied Mauritius and advance to the semi-finals of badminton mixed team event at the Commonwealth Games. Srikanth, the top seed, took just 29 minutes to beat Georges Julien Paul 21-12, 21-14 in the men's singles after the two doubles pairs had given India a 2-0 lead at the Carrara Sports Arena. The men's doubles duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty hardly broke a sweat in their 21-12, 21-3 win over Aatish Lubah and Christopher Jean Paul in the first match before Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy chalked out an easy 21-8, 21-7 victory over Aurelie Marie Elisa and Nicki Chan-Lam in the women's doubles.2012 London Olympics medallist Saina Nehwal did not have to play her part in the quarterfinal as India had already taken a match-winning 3-0 lead.