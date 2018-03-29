Commonwealth Games 2018: Gagan Narang Looks To Extend Domination In CWG

However often we describe veteran India shooter Gagan Narang's domination in the shooting arena, it is not enough. The London Olympics bronze medallist, along with Jitu Rai and Apurvi Chandela, would be anchoring India's gold quest as part of the 27-member shooting squad for the Commonwealth Games. Narang, who will feature in his fourth Commonwealth Games, will aim to add more medals to his exclusive cabinet in the 50m rifle prone event at Gold Coast, Australia. The 34-year-old appeared in his first CWG in 2006 in Melbourne and went on to win four gold medals. In 2010, Narang continued his dominant show and again clinched four gold in four separate events in Delhi. Pairing with India's Beijing Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, he won the 10-metre air rifle event. In the men's 10 m air rifle singles event, he shot a perfect 600 to win gold which was a new record too.